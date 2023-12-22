Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $122.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

NYSE:FRT opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

