FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $279.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

NYSE FDX opened at $247.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 52 week low of $167.63 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

