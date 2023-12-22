Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.30 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

