Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $333.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

