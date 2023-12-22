Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,426 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CFG opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

