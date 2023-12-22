Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154.95 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $603.92 million and approximately $154.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005802 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,241,580 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

