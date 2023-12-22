Field & Main Bank Buys 471 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $259.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $476.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.