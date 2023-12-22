Field & Main Bank Buys 471 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $259.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $476.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.