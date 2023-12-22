Financial Contrast: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Coupang has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 1.86% 16.09% 4.14% GigaCloud Technology 12.15% 31.31% 15.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coupang and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 3 1 0 2.25 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $20.58 billion 1.41 -$92.04 million $0.24 67.50 GigaCloud Technology $584.70 million 1.04 $23.97 million $1.74 8.56

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coupang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Coupang on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

