Financial Contrast: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) vs. Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 12.57 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 183.56%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Risk and Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Bitcoin Depot on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.