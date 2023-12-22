Financial Contrast: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 13.43% 10.86% 3.80% PotlatchDeltic 6.46% 1.98% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 PotlatchDeltic 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus target price of $32.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 415.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 219.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 12.88 $41.50 million $0.38 73.01 PotlatchDeltic $1.02 billion 3.85 $333.90 million $0.82 60.04

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats PotlatchDeltic on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

