First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.59. The company has a market capitalization of $476.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

