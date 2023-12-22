First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases C$1,250,338.95 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 125,962 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.82 per share, with a total value of C$4,763,882.84.

On Wednesday, October 25th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FN opened at C$37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.51. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1115926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.