FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

