FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Scotiabank

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.86.

FSV opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86. FirstService has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

