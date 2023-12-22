Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.65.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

FND opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

