Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Forian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Forian

Forian Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Forian has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Forian by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Forian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.