Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) versus Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fortress Biotech and Exicure are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -96.71% -770.86% -35.23% Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fortress Biotech and Exicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,073.91%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Exicure.

This table compares Fortress Biotech and Exicure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $75.74 million 0.30 -$86.57 million ($12.18) -0.21 Exicure $28.83 million 0.17 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.34

Exicure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortress Biotech. Fortress Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exicure beats Fortress Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; MB-107 and MB-207 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; CK-101 for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and CEVA101 for the treatment of severe traumatic brain injury in adults and children. The company's early stage product candidates include MB-102 for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-104 for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-103 for GBM & metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-108; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and BAER-101. Its preclinical product candidates comprise AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; and ONCOlogues, and oligonucleotide platform. It has collaboration arrangements with universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

