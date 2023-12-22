Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.