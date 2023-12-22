Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

FC opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

