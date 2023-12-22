Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

