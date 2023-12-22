Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.53.

FRPT opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

