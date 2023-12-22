FY2024 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HQY. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.33 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,835 shares of company stock worth $6,588,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

