FY2024 EPS Estimates for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted by DA Davidson

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Asana Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 237,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,147,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,222,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 237,015 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,147,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,898,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,222,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,306,266 shares of company stock valued at $40,414,073 in the last ninety days. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

