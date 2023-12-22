FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE BMO opened at $97.28 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

