FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nicox S.A. Raised by HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicox in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Nicox Stock Performance

Shares of NICXF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Nicox has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

