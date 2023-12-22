G Hunter Iv Haas Buys 2,194 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Stock

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) CFO G Hunter Iv Haas purchased 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $18,890.34. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -369.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

