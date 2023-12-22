Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 735.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

