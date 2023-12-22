General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,389 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.