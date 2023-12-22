General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Down to $66.71

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $63.95. General Mills shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1,717,710 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 167.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

