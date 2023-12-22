Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.