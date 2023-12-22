GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $16.52

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.02. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 681,396 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $81,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

