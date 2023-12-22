Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Financial Contrast

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -42.61% -20.82% -10.76% Akili -6,265.48% -76.97% -57.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glaukos and Akili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 2 9 0 2.82 Akili 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $82.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.77%. Akili has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 622.69%. Given Akili’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than Glaukos.

This table compares Glaukos and Akili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $282.86 million 14.66 -$99.19 million ($2.69) -31.59 Akili $320,000.00 118.52 -$7.96 million ($1.10) -0.44

Akili has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, an implantable device intended to reduce the intraocular pressure of the eye; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo California.

About Akili

(Get Free Report)

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.