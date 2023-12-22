Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $194.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.52 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

