Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

