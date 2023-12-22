Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $259.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $261.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

