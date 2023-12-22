Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

