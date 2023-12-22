Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVS opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.