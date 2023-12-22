Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

