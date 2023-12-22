Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.