Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 95,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 142.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 145,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

