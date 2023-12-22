Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 223,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after buying an additional 69,996 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $474.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.77. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

