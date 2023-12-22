Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.9 %

IQV stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.