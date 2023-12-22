Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

