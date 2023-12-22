Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $167.75 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

