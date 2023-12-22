Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 688 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.