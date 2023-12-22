Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

