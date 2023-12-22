Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 176,380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 169,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 397,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

