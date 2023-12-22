Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $194.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,545 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

