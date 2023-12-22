Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $194.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy
Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,545 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
