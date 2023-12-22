Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

