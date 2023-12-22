Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $646,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $95.33 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
